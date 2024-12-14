How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs Texas A&M NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) are set to defend their three-game road winning streak when they face the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (8-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The game tips off at 12:00 pm ET on CBS.

Purdue heads into the matchup fresh off an 83-78 victory against Maryland, bringing their Big Ten record to 1-1. The Boilermakers relied on standout guard Braden Smith, who delivered a stellar performance with 24 points and 10 assists. The team rebounded impressively after dropping their conference opener to Penn State just days earlier.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is riding a wave of momentum, having won their last four outings. Since a loss to Oregon at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, the Aggies have notched wins against Creighton, Rutgers, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech. The team has taken eight of their last nine games following a season-opening defeat to UCF.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs. the Texas A&M Aggies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Texas A&M Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Texas A&M Aggies on:

TV Channel: CBS

How to listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

For Purdue, junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has emerged as a key player, averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Braden Smith continues to dazzle as one of the top facilitators in college basketball, ranking second in the nation with 8.8 assists per game. Adding to Purdue’s offensive firepower is sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer, who has been lights out from beyond the arc, connecting on an impressive 52.5% of his three-point attempts.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

Offensively, Texas A&M leans on the backcourt duo of Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps. Taylor paces the team with 16.1 points per game, while Phelps adds 13 points per contest. On the boards, Anderson Garcia has been a dominant presence, hauling in 7.4 rebounds per game.