How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) aim to defend their five-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) on Sunday at noon ET.

The Terrapins extended their winning streak to five games with a dominant victory over Ohio State at home on Wednesday. This win improved Maryland’s record to 8-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play as they hit the road for this crucial matchup.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers had their three-game winning streak halted in a road loss to Penn State on Thursday night. Purdue dropped to 7-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference, making this contest vital as they look to rebound.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Boilermakers and the Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Sunday, December 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins live on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

For Purdue, Trey Kauffman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer each tallied 15 points in their loss to Penn State. Kauffman-Renn has been the Boilermakers’ go-to player, averaging 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Fletcher Loyer contributes 13.9 points per contest, while Braden Smith adds 12 points, 4.9 rebounds, and an impressive 8.7 assists per game. Head coach Matt Painter also counts on efforts from Myles Colvin, Daniel Jacobsen, Camden Heide, C.J. Cox, Caleb Furst, Gicarri Harris, Will Berg, and Raleigh Burgess to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the charge for Maryland, scoring a game-high 23 points as one of five Terrapins in double figures. Derik Queen has been a standout for the team this season, averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Supporting him are Julian Reese (13 points, 8.3 rebounds), Rodney Rice (12.2 points), and Ja’Kobi Gillespie (13.7 points, 3.1 assists). Head coach Kevin Willard also relies on contributions from players like Selton Miguel, Tafara Gapare, DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jay Young, and Malachi Palmer. As a team, Maryland is shooting an impressive 49.5% from the field this season.