How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two red-hot teams will clash on Tuesday, as the No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) host the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) at 9:00 pm ET.

Two red-hot teams will clash on Tuesday, as the No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) host the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) at 9:00 pm ET. The Golden Eagles aim to extend their four-game winning streak, while the Boilermakers look to keep their unbeaten run intact.

Purdue secured an impressive victory over Alabama on Friday, with junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn putting up a career-best 26 points. The Boilermakers excelled offensively, shooting 49% from the field and an impressive 56.3% (9-for-16) from beyond the arc. They also displayed excellent ball control, committing just three turnovers, continuing a streak of regular-season nonconference dominance that stretches back to December 2020.

Meanwhile, Marquette strengthened their nonconference resume with a hard-fought road win over Maryland on Friday, edging out the Terrapins by four points. Despite being outshot both overall and from deep, the Golden Eagles capitalized on Maryland’s 13 turnovers, converting them into 15 points. Senior guard Kam Jones delivered a stellar performance, scoring 28 points, including 18 in the second half of a tightly contested game that featured nine ties and 13 lead changes.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and Marquette Golden Eagles will tip-off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Marquette Golden Eagles live on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Marquette Golden Eagles play-by-play commentary on radio

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

The Purdue Boilermakers are navigating the season without key players from last year, including former All-American center Zach Edey, third-leading scorer Lance Jones, and vital bench contributor Mason Gillis. However, they’ve retained some crucial pieces. Guards Braeden Smith (15.5 PPG, 9.5 APG, 6.3 RPG this season) and Foster Loyer (17.0 PPG) are delivering strong performances, while Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG) has elevated his game significantly. Beyond these three, the rotation remains a bit uncertain, with no other players averaging more than seven points per game.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

On the other hand, the Marquette Golden Eagles also bid farewell to key contributors from last season, notably guard Tyler Kolek (15.3 PPG, 7.7 APG) and center Oso Ighodaro (13.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG). Despite these losses, they’ve retained their leading scorer, Kam Jones (17.2 PPG), along with forward David Joplin (10.8 PPG) and guard Stevie Mitchell (8.8 PPG, 1.9 SPG), who remain pivotal to the team’s success. Junior guard Chase Ross has also shown significant improvement, adding depth to Marquette’s lineup.