How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers (16-5) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (14-7) to Mackey Arena for a Big Ten clash on Friday night, with tip-off set for 8:00 PM ET.

The Boilermakers enter this matchup with momentum after dismantling Michigan 91-64 in their last outing. Purdue dominated early, racing to a commanding 51-26 halftime lead before cruising to victory. They shot an efficient 54.8% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc, and 66.7% from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers suffered a heartbreaking 79-78 loss to Maryland in their previous game. Indiana kept it close, trailing by just one at halftime (38-37), but fell short after surrendering a late three-pointer. The Hoosiers connected on 48.4% of their field goals, shot 41.2% from deep, and converted 60% of their free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs. the Indiana Hoosiers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

For Purdue, their last victory over Michigan was fueled by a standout performance from Braden Smith, who filled the stat sheet with 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. The 6'0 junior floor general is Purdue’s engine, averaging 15.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and ranking third in the nation with 8.9 APG. A deadly shooter from distance, Smith has drained 47 triples this season at a 38.8% success rate. He has scored 12+ points with at least five assists in each of his last four contests.

Purdue's leading scorer is Trey Kaufman-Renn, a 6'9 junior forward who has stepped out from under Zach Edey's shadow to average 18.1 PPG. His production has skyrocketed compared to last season’s 6.4 PPG. While Kaufman-Renn does most of his work in the paint, he recently torched Ohio State for 26 points. Fletcher Loyer, a 6'5 junior, is another key contributor, serving as Purdue’s second-best outside shooter. He has buried 43 threes this year while shooting 46.7% from deep and averaging 14.0 PPG.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Mackenzie Mgbako paced Indiana with 16 points and five rebounds in the loss to Maryland. The 6'9 sophomore forward is one of the Hoosiers' most reliable perimeter threats, knocking down 33 three-pointers this season at a 35.5% clip. Averaging 12.5 PPG, he recently erupted for 20 points in their road loss to Northwestern. Indiana’s offensive anchor is Oumar Ballo, a dominant 7'0, 265-pound senior center who leads the team in both scoring (14.5 PPG) and rebounding (10.2 RPG).

Ballo has hit his stride, posting at least 14 points in each of his last four games, including a monster 21-point, 15-rebound effort in a win over Ohio State. Malik Reneau rounds out Indiana’s top scorers, another true post presence at 6'9 and 230 pounds. While not a deep-ball shooter (just three three-pointers all season), he contributes 13.1 PPG and 5.7 RPG.