How to watch today's Providence Friars vs St. John's Red Storm NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams aiming to notch a 2-0 start in Big East play will square off Friday night as the Providence Friars host the St. John’s Red Storm in Rhode Island's capital.

The Red Storm (9-2) are coming off a dominant 89-61 victory over DePaul. After leading 40-29 at halftime, St. John’s poured in 49 points in the second half to seal the blowout. The team shot an impressive 55.2% from the field, went 30% from beyond the arc, and hit 57.1% of their free throws.

The Friars (7-5), on the other hand, are trying to bounce back after a narrow 74-70 loss to St. Bonaventure. Providence found themselves down 35-26 at the break but put up 44 points in the second half to nearly complete the comeback. Despite their efforts, the Friars struggled from the field, shooting just 35.7%, including 31.3% from three-point range, though they excelled at the free-throw line, hitting 83.3% of their attempts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Providence Friars vs St. John's Red Storm NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Providence Friars vs St. John's Red Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Providence Friars and the St. John's Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Providence Friars vs St. John's Red Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Providence Friars and St. John's Red Storm on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Providence Friars vs St. John's Red Storm play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Providence Friars team news & key performers

Wesley Cardet Jr. led Providence with 13 points in the loss, while Ryan Mela and Rich Barron each contributed nine points off the bench, with Mela grabbing five boards. The Friars are averaging 70.5 points per game while holding opponents to 64.6 points. They’re also pulling down 39.8 rebounds and dishing out 12.9 assists per game. Bryce Hopkins, who is questionable for the matchup, has been a key player, averaging 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. As a team, Providence is shooting 43% from the field, 33.6% from downtown, and 67.8% from the charity stripe this season.

St. John's Red Storm team news & key performers

For St. John's, RJ Luis Jr. shined in their win over DePaul, leading all scorers with 19 points. A stifling defensive effort also drew praise from head coach Rick Pitino, who previously guided Providence to the 1987 Final Four. The Red Storm are averaging 84.8 points per game while allowing 67.5, and they dominate the glass with 42.3 rebounds per contest. Their offense also thrives on ball movement, with 17 assists per game. Luis Jr. has been a standout, averaging 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists this season. St. John’s is converting 48.1% of their shots from the field, 32.8% from deep, and 70% from the free-throw line.