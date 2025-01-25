How to watch today's Providence Friars vs Georgetown Hoyas NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Providence vs Georgetown NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Big East rivals will clash when the Providence Friars (9-10) host the Georgetown Hoyas (13-6) at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, January 25, 2025, with tipoff scheduled for 12:30 pm ET.

The Hoyas started the season strong, entering the new year with just a pair of losses. Georgetown opened their campaign with a solid 7-2 record, with defeats only to Notre Dame and West Virginia. They followed that with a streak of five straight wins against teams like Syracuse, Creighton, and Seton Hall. However, things went downhill earlier this month with a four-game skid at the hands of Marquette, UConn, St. John's, and DePaul. The Hoyas finally broke their losing streak with a gritty win over Villanova, improving to 13-6 overall.

On the flip side, the Friars began their season on the right foot but have struggled to find consistency since mid-November. After a 5-0 start with wins over Central Connecticut, Stonehill, and Delaware State, Providence hit a rough patch, going 2-4 in their next six games. They picked up victories over BYU and DePaul, but losses to teams like Oklahoma and Davidson stung. The Friars have continued to stumble, losing six of their last eight games, including recent setbacks to Creighton and Villanova, dropping them to 9-10 overall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Providence Friars vs. the Georgetown Hoyas NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Providence Friars vs Georgetown Hoyas: Date and tip-off time

The Providence Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Providence Friars vs Georgetown Hoyas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Providence Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Providence Friars vs Georgetown Hoyas play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Providence Friars team news & key performers

For the Friars, junior guard Jayden Pierre spearheads the offense with 12.6 points per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor. Other notable contributors include senior guard Bensley Joseph (12.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG), senior guard Wesley Cardet Jr. (10.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG), and junior guard Corey Floyd Jr., who adds 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

Micah Peavy led the charge for Georgetown in their recent win over Villanova, scoring 24 points, including the game-winner. The Hoyas erased a 13-point deficit, capitalizing on turnovers with 16 points off Villanova’s mistakes.

Freshman forward Thomas Sorber leads Georgetown offensively, averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Other key players to watch include Micah Peavy (13.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 SPG), junior guard Jayden Epps (13.3 PPG), and sophomore guard Malik Mack, who contributes 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest.