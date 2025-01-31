How to watch today's Princeton Tigers vs Yale Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Princeton Tigers vs Yale Bulldogs NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Yale Bulldogs (11-6) aim to extend their five-game winning streak when they hit the road to face the Princeton Tigers (14-5) at Jadwin Gymnasium on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The Tigers enter this matchup with a 14-5 record (3-1 in conference play) but are looking to bounce back after an 85-76 loss to Cornell. Princeton held a slim 37-36 lead at halftime but struggled defensively in the second half, surrendering 49 points. The Tigers shot 36.8% from the floor, an impressive 44% from beyond the arc, and 71.4% from the free-throw line in the defeat.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs remain unbeaten in conference play at 4-0, fresh off a dominant 84-55 victory over Harvard. Yale stormed to a 45-26 halftime advantage and never looked back, tacking on another 39 points in the second half. The Bulldogs connected on 42.9% of their shots from the field, drained 40% of their three-pointers, and converted 75.9% of their free throws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Princeton Tigers vs. the Yale Bulldogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Princeton Tigers vs Yale Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Princeton Tigers and the Yale Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey.

Date Friday, January 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Jadwin Gymnasium Location Princeton, New Jersey

How to watch Princeton Tigers vs Yale Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Princeton Tigers and the Yale Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Princeton Tigers vs Yale Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Princeton Tigers team news & key performers

On the offensive side, Princeton averages 77.1 points per game and put up 76 in their most recent contest. Despite their scoring prowess, the Tigers shot just 36.8% from the field, though they were efficient from deep at 44%.

Caden Pierce paced Princeton with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Blake Peters also tallied 20 points along with four boards. Xaivian Lee added 19 points and four rebounds in the effort.

Defensively, Princeton has struggled, allowing 72.4 points per game. Giving up 85 points in their last outing exposed their weaknesses, and they’ll need to tighten up defensively if they hope to protect their home court against a red-hot Yale squad.

Yale Bulldogs team news & key performers

Nick Townsend led the charge for Yale, putting up 22 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. John Poulakidas contributed 15 points and six boards, while Bez Mbeng chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Defensively, Yale has been solid, allowing just 69.4 points per game. They locked down Harvard, limiting them to only 55 points, and will need another strong showing on that end of the floor to come out on top against Princeton.