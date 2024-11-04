How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Nashville Predators are ready to host the Los Angeles Kings to open a thrilling NHL clash on November 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Nashville Predators are 4-6-1 overall and 3-5-0 at home. The Los Angeles Kings, on the other hand, are 6-3-3 overall and 3-3-2 on the road.

The Predators are second in the league at killing penalties, with a remarkable 91.2% success rate. This could be very important compared to the Kings' power play, which is only 16.7% effective, and ranked 21st in the league.

On the other hand, Nashville's power play is stronger, scoring at a 23.7% clip and ranking 10th in the league. This could be a problem for the Kings' penalty kill, which is struggling at 77.1% and ranking 19th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Nashville Predators are scheduled to meet the Los Angeles Kings in an exciting NHL battle on November 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date November 4, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, FDSNSO, FDSNW

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Nashville Predators team news

Filip Forsberg has 10 points in eleven games for Nashville this season. He has 6 goals and 4 assists, which is the most on the team.

Jeremy Lauzon has the most penalty minutes for Nashville with 13. He has been called for five violations.

Juuse Saros maintains a 3-5-1 record in net for Nashville. He has made 234 saves and given up 26 goals, for an average of 2.9 goals against.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Spencer Stastney Personal Out Austin Roest Undisclosed Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

This season, Anze Kopitar dominates the Kings with 13 points.

Tanner Jeannot has 16 penalty minutes, which is the most on his team and the 27th most in the league.

Darcy Kuemper is the 47th best goalie in the league with a record of 3-0-3 and a save percentage of .889 as he has allowed 3.1 goals per game.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Arthur Kaliyev Clavicle injury Out Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Predators have beaten the Kings four times in their last five meetings. The most recent game the Predators won was on February 23, 2024, by a score of 4–1. They have constantly found ways to stop the Kings from scoring, as they have only allowed one goal in three of their past five games. The Kings beat Nashville 4–2 on the first of February 2024, but Nashville's strong defense and ability to take advantage of key scoring chances have mostly decided the games. Based on this pattern, the Predators might have a mental and tactical edge going into this game, especially if they can keep up their defensive focus and use their power play over the Kings' weak penalty kill.

Date Results Feb 23, 2024 Predators 4-1 Kings Feb 01, 2024 Kings 4-2 Predators Jan 19, 2024 Predators 2-1 Kings Mar 12, 2023 Predators 2-1 Kings Jan 22, 2023 Predators 5-3 Kings

More NHL news and coverage