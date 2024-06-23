This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Portland Thorns vs Kansas City Current: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will take on Kansas City Current in the NWSL at Providence Park on Sunday.

KC Current are three points behind league leaders Orlando Pride with a game in hand over them. A win this weekend will help them match the leaders' tally of 32 points from 14 matches. Thorns also have been in good form, with only one defeat in their last five matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Thorns vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

Date:June 23, 2024
Kick-off time:4 pm ET
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

NWSL+Watch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Sophia Smith will return to the lineup after serving her suspension in the last game. She has scored nine goals in the league and is only behind Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda in the race to be the top scorer.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Payne, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; Sugla, Coffey; Linnehan, Fleming, Moultrie; Smith.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Nally, Provenzano
Midfielders:Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Sinclair, Linnehan, Beckie, Dias, Weaver, D'Aquila, Smith

Kansas City Current team news

Gabrielle Robinson is the team's only injury concern. She will be unavailable for selection for this game.

Temwa Chawinga has been in fine form for the club. She's scored eight goals in the league - only Sophia Smith and Barbra Banda have scored more.

KC Current possible XI: Franch; Steigleder, Pedersen, Ball, Rodriguez; Feist, Hutton, Cooper; Chawinga, Lavogez, DiBernardo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey
Defenders:Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Lauren
Midfielders:LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha
Forwards:Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/03/24Kansas City Current 5 - 4 Portland ThornsNWSL
02/07/23Portland Thorns 0 - 1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
01/04/23Kansas City Current 1 - 4 Portland ThornsNWSL
30/10/22Portland Thorns 2 - 0 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
19/09/22Kansas City Current 1 - 1 Portland ThornsNWSL

Useful links

