How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks.

The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Pistons only score 84.3 points per game, while the Knicks score 93.7 points per game.

Even though the Pistons score less than the Knicks, they get 40.7 boards per game on average, while the Knicks only get 33.

When it comes to assists, both teams are pretty much tied. The Pistons have 21.3, while the Knicks have 21.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will take place on July 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV. USA.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Team News

Detroit Pistons Team News

With an average of 16 points per game, Ronald Holland II has been a reliable scorer.

With an average of nine rebounds per game, Tolu Smith controls the boards, essential for retaining possession and generating second-chance opportunities.

With an average of five assists per game, Marcus Sasser efficiently manages the offense, setting up teammates and ensuring fluid ball movement.

New York Knicks Team News

Averaging 19.7 points per game, Duane Washington Jr. has been a key scoring player.

With an average of seven points per game, Ariel Hukporti has made a big difference on the boards.

Tyler Kolek has been great at setting up plays, giving out an average of 7.3 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks in the NBA: