How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks are set to face off in a thrilling NBA Summer League matchup on July 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.
The Pistons only score 84.3 points per game, while the Knicks score 93.7 points per game.
Even though the Pistons score less than the Knicks, they get 40.7 boards per game on average, while the Knicks only get 33.
When it comes to assists, both teams are pretty much tied. The Pistons have 21.3, while the Knicks have 21.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic NBA battle between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will take place on July 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, NV. USA.
|Date
|July 19, 2024
|Time
|7:00 pm ET
|Arena
|Pavilion
|Location
|Las Vegas, NV
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks live on ESPN U TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Team News
Detroit Pistons Team News
With an average of 16 points per game, Ronald Holland II has been a reliable scorer.
With an average of nine rebounds per game, Tolu Smith controls the boards, essential for retaining possession and generating second-chance opportunities.
With an average of five assists per game, Marcus Sasser efficiently manages the offense, setting up teammates and ensuring fluid ball movement.
New York Knicks Team News
Averaging 19.7 points per game, Duane Washington Jr. has been a key scoring player.
With an average of seven points per game, Ariel Hukporti has made a big difference on the boards.
Tyler Kolek has been great at setting up plays, giving out an average of 7.3 assists per game.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five matchups between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks in the NBA:
|Date
|Results
|March 26, 2024
|Knicks 124-99 Pistons
|Feb 27, 2024
|Knicks 113-111 Pistons
|Dec 01, 2023
|Knicks 118-112 Pistons
|Jan 15, 2023
|Pistons 104-117 Knicks
|Nov 13, 2022
|Pistons 110-140 Knicks