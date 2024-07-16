How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Detroit Pistons are set to face off against the Chicago Bulls to open a thrilling NBA Summer League battle on July 16, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET.

The Pistons score 84 points per game, just a bit less than the Bulls' 89, which shows that the offensive fight is close.

However Detroit is better on the boards than Chicago; they get 39 rebounds to Chicago's 38.

With an average of 21.5 assists, the Pistons are better than the Bulls at moving the ball and working as a team.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Date and Tip-off Time

The Detroit Pistons will square off against the Chicago Bulls in an epic NBA action on July 16, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 16, 2024 Time 6:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Team News

Detroit Pistons Team News

Ronald Holland II's two blocks showed his rim protection abilities.

Marcus Sasser helped the team's offense by setting up six goals, which provided his teammates with chances to score.

Tolu Smith averaged 9.5 rebounds, whereas Daniss Jenkins topped the scoring with 18 points.

Chicago Bulls Team News

Matas Buzelis scores an impressive 21.5 per game, and also blocks one shot as a defense player.

DJ Steward creates chances for his teammates by giving them 7.5 assists.

Adama Sanogo controls the boards and averages 10 points per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls in NBA matchups: