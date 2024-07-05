How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets are set to meet in an epic MLB action to begin a four-game series on July 05, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at Pirates' home ground.

Pittsburgh is 20-22 at home and has an overall record of 41-45. The Pirates are 29-12 when they get eight or more hits, which is a great record.

New York is 21-18 away from home and has an overall record of 42-43. A record of 35–18 shows that the Mets do well when they get eight or more hits.

They are scheduled to face each other four times this season, starting on Friday.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB battle between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets will take place on July 05, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into SNY, and SNP Channels.

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

C Henry Davis has been added to the 7-day injured list with his head injury.

The Pirates added RHP Quinn Priester to the 15-day injured list with an undisclosed issue.

RHP Hunter Stratton is ruled out for 15 days due to his shoulder injury.

New York Mets Team News

RHP Drew Smith is placed on the 15-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

RHP Sean Reid-Foley is out of the team's action for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

RHP Kodai Senga has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets in MLB matchups: