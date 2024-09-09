How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins.

The Miami Marlins (53-89, 5th in NL East), officially out of the playoff race, head to the Steel City for a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76, 5th in NL Central) at PNC Park on Monday.

The hosts are also on the brink of elimination, sitting 12 games behind the final Wild Card spot in the National League with just 20 games left.

The visitors snapped a two-game skid with a 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, while Pittsburgh was swept by the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader, falling 8-6 in the second game after dropping the first 5-3. The Pirates have now lost three of their last four games.

The Bucs have dropped three of their last four contests and will head into their next matchup shorthanded. The team will be without six key arms from the pitching staff, along with infield cornerstone Ke'Bryan Hayes and rising talent Endy Rodriguez.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Pirates vs Marlins game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT Venue: PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SNP, BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

Streaming the game with a VPN

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins Team News

Pittsburgh Pirates

In the starter slot Monday Pittsburgh will send out Paul Skenes on the mound. So far Skenes is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA in the first 19 starts of his career.

Bryan Reynolds is the team’s standout, leading with 22 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 153 hits. Both Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen have chipped in 18 home runs each, with Cruz sitting second in RBIs with 69.

The Pirates showcase depth, with 13 players racking up between 20 and 79 RBIs. Across 142 games, Pittsburgh has collected 206 doubles, 16 triples, and 138 home runs, tallying 360 extra-base hits.

Pirates injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Oviedo Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow D. Jefferies Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow M. Gonzales Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Forearm D. Moreta Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow K. Hayes Third baseman 10-Day Injured List Herniated Disc H. Stratton Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Patella B. Feigl Relief pitcher Out Undisclosed H. Davis Catcher 10-Day Injured List Hand

Miami Marlins

The Marlins will go with Valente Bellozo as their starting pitcher. This year over the first nine starts of his career Bellozo is 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA.

The visitors rank 18th in batting average (.240) but struggle offensively, sitting 25th in slugging percentage (.373) and near the bottom in both on-base percentage (.296) and total runs scored (539), where they rank 29th.

Jake Burger leads the way with 25 home runs and 60 RBIs, while Jesus Sanchez follows closely with 17 homers and 59 RBIs. The Marlins have a balanced contribution across the lineup, with six players tallying between 23 and 60 RBIs. Collectively, the team has recorded 208 doubles, 18 triples, and 131 home runs, totaling 357 extra-base hits across 142 games.

Marlins injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Alcantara Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow J. Simpson Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow S. Sánchez Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder D. Myers Right fielder 60-Day Injured List Ankle J. Luzardo Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Back B. Garrett Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow R. Weathers Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Finger V. Bruján Second baseman 10-Day Injured List Shoulder A. Nardi Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow D. Hill Left fielder 10-Day Injured List Shoulder

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins in the MLB: