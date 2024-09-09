This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jose Hernandez #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLBGetty images
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins.

The Miami Marlins (53-89, 5th in NL East), officially out of the playoff race, head to the Steel City for a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76, 5th in NL Central) at PNC Park on Monday.

The hosts are also on the brink of elimination, sitting 12 games behind the final Wild Card spot in the National League with just 20 games left.

The visitors snapped a two-game skid with a 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, while Pittsburgh was swept by the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader, falling 8-6 in the second game after dropping the first 5-3. The Pirates have now lost three of their last four games.

The Bucs have dropped three of their last four contests and will head into their next matchup shorthanded. The team will be without six key arms from the pitching staff, along with infield cornerstone Ke'Bryan Hayes and rising talent Endy Rodriguez.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Pirates vs Marlins game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date:Monday, September 9, 2024
First-Pitch Time:6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
Venue:PNC Park
Location:Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins online - TV Channels and Live Streams

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SNP, BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins Team News

Pittsburgh Pirates

In the starter slot Monday Pittsburgh will send out Paul Skenes on the mound. So far Skenes is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA in the first 19 starts of his career.

Bryan Reynolds is the team’s standout, leading with 22 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 153 hits. Both Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen have chipped in 18 home runs each, with Cruz sitting second in RBIs with 69.

The Pirates showcase depth, with 13 players racking up between 20 and 79 RBIs. Across 142 games, Pittsburgh has collected 206 doubles, 16 triples, and 138 home runs, tallying 360 extra-base hits.

Pirates injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
J. OviedoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. JefferiesRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. GonzalesStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListForearm
D. MoretaRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
K. HayesThird baseman10-Day Injured ListHerniated Disc
H. StrattonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListPatella
B. FeiglRelief pitcherOutUndisclosed
H. DavisCatcher10-Day Injured ListHand

Miami Marlins

The Marlins will go with Valente Bellozo as their starting pitcher. This year over the first nine starts of his career Bellozo is 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA.

The visitors rank 18th in batting average (.240) but struggle offensively, sitting 25th in slugging percentage (.373) and near the bottom in both on-base percentage (.296) and total runs scored (539), where they rank 29th.

Jake Burger leads the way with 25 home runs and 60 RBIs, while Jesus Sanchez follows closely with 17 homers and 59 RBIs. The Marlins have a balanced contribution across the lineup, with six players tallying between 23 and 60 RBIs. Collectively, the team has recorded 208 doubles, 18 triples, and 131 home runs, totaling 357 extra-base hits across 142 games.

Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
S. AlcantaraStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. SimpsonStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
S. SánchezStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListShoulder
D. MyersRight fielder60-Day Injured ListAnkle
J. LuzardoStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListBack
B. GarrettStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
R. WeathersStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListFinger
V. BrujánSecond baseman10-Day Injured ListShoulder
A. NardiRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
D. HillLeft fielder10-Day Injured ListShoulder

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins in the MLB:

DateMatchCompetition
03/31/24Miami Marlins 7-9 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
03/30/24Miami Marlins 3-9 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
03/29/24Miami Marlins 2-7 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
03/28/24Miami Marlins 5-6 Pittsburgh PiratesMLB
10/02/23Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Miami MarlinsMLB
