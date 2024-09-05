How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Washington Mystics to start a thrilling WNBA action on September 05, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. After Kahleah Copper's great game against the Atlanta Dream (28 points), the Phoenix Mercury will meet the Washington Mystics.

Phoenix is ninth in the WNBA right now, giving up 84.2 points for each game and letting opponents shoot only 43.0%. They have a good home record of 10-7. However, the Mystics have had a tough time on the road, where they have a 6-11 record. They give up 83.5 points per game and only let opponents hit 45.3%, which is fifth best in the Eastern Conference.

The Mercury scores 82.3 points for each game on average, which is a little less than the 83.5 scores Washington gives up. While the Mercury usually let 9.6 three-pointers go through each game, the Mystics let 0.7 more.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will encounter each other. The most recent game was on July 16, and Phoenix won 96–87.

Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The Phoenix Mercury are ready to face the Washington Mystics in an exciting WNBA game on September 05, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date September 05, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics live on the Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Charisma Osborne is ruled out of the team's lineup with a leg injury and Rebecca Allen is out due to her hamstring injury.

Brittney Griner grabs 6.4 boards per game with 1.9 coming from offense and 4.5 from defense.

Kahleah Copper is making 44.5% of her shots from the field and scoring 22.2 points for each game.

Washington Mystics Team News

Ariel Atkins scores 15.3 points, gives out 3.3 assists, and grabs 1.5 balls per game.

Shakira Austin grabs 7.3 boards, with 1.9 coming from offense and 5.4 coming from defense.

Julie Vanloo supplies 4.7 assists per game and turns the ball over 2.8 times every 24.2 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics in WNBA matchups: