How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Suns vs Lakers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Phoenix Suns are set to conclude their pre-season schedule with a second matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in just 11 days, taking place on Friday at the Footprint Center.

Both teams are seen as strong contenders for this season's Larry O'Brien trophy, and they'll have an early opportunity to showcase their championship ambitions on the court in Arizona.

After a setback against the Detroit Pistons a couple of days ago, the Suns bounced back with perhaps their best pre-season performance so far, securing a 118-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Monday.

The Lakers, on the other hand, couldn't build on their previous win as they fell short in their pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors, suffering a 111-97 loss on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Local TV channel: SPECSN, KTVK/KPHE

SPECSN, KTVK/KPHE Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Phoenix Suns team news

For the hosts Armel Traore, who secured a two-way contract in June, will also be unavailable as he gears up to play for the South Bay Lakers in the G-League. Forward Josh Okogie was sidelined in the Suns' previous win due to a persistent hamstring issue, and his status remains uncertain.

Grayson Allen (Achilles) and Jusuf Nurkic (finger) are also considered doubtful, though there’s optimism that Allen might be ready in time for next week's season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Star guard Devin Booker is expected to make his return for this matchup after sitting out the last two games with an ankle injury, while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both slated to rejoin the lineup after being rested in the previous contest.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Jarred Vanderbilt is still in the process of regaining full fitness following several foot surgeries during the off-season, and he won't be participating in any pre-season action for the Lakers.

Austin Reaves is expected to be on a minutes restriction again after a careful return to action following his own ankle injury in the previous outing.

Head-to-Head Record