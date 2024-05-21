How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers (24-24) will make the trip to Philadelphia on Tuesday night when they face the Phillies (34-14) in Game 1 of a three-game MLB interleague series.

The defending World Series champion Rangers enter this series following two losses out of three home games to the Angels. Texas need some relief as they head to Philadelphia following a tough weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers lost two of three at home to the Angels, bringing their season tally to 24-24, enough for second place in AL West.

Meanwhile, The Phillies have been doing exceptionally well and should continue to improve as the season advances. Philadelphia are in first place in the NL East this season and are coming off a sweep over the Nationals at home this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers will face each other in a thrilling MLB game on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, May 21, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT Arena Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Phillies and the Rangers on live TV on MLB.tv. If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a 7-dayfree trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Local fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW) and NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) to watch the MLB match between the Phillies and the Rangers.

Team News & Starting Pitchers

Philadelphia Phillies

P Dylan Covey is on the 15-day injury list (IL) with a right shoulder strain and will be out until the end of May. TT Trea Turner is on the 10-day IL with left hamstring soreness and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks. P Yunior Marte is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, with his return date unknown. P Michael Rucker is on the 15-day IL due to right-hand arterial vasospasm, and his season debut date is unclear. P Luis Ortiz is on the 15-day IL with a left ankle sprain, with no exact return date provided. C Rafael Marchan is on the 10-day IL with lower-back soreness, and his return date is also unknown.

Ranger Suarez, the Phillies' left-hander, will be the starting pitcher and he has been throwing really well so far. In nine games, he is 8-0 with a 1.37 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP in 59.0 innings pitched. Suarez has 58 strikeouts and 10 walks, indicating excellent command. He also won a game against the New York Mets, pitching five innings and allowing two unearned runs on four hits, including a hit by pitch, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Texas Rangers

RF Adolis Garcia is a doubt with a right forearm injury and it is unclear if he will play Tuesday against the Phillies. 3B Josh Jung (fractured right wrist), P Max Scherzer (back), P Tyler Mahle (UCL), P Jacob deGrom (P Jacob deGrom), P Brock Burke (broken hand) have been moved to the 60-day IL. P Josh Sborz (cuff strain), P Dane Dunning (cuff strain), P Nathan Eovaldi (groin strain), P Cody Bradford (back and rib), P Austin Pruitt (meniscus injury) are moved to the 15-day IL.

Right-hander Jon Gray will be on the mound for the Texas Rangers and is in excellent form. In 10 games (nine starts), he is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 52.0 innings. He picked up a win in his most recent start against the Cleveland Guardians where he pitched 6.1 shutout innings and conceded four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Head-to-Head