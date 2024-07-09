How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know more about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on July 09, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

The Phillies are sixth in the league in runs scored with 4.91 per game and fourth in hits with 8.83 per game. They are seventh in the league with 106 home runs.

On the other hand, the Angels are third in the league with 5.03 runs scored per game and sixth with 8.71 hits per game. They are third in the league with 124 home runs.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take place on July 09, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers live on TBS TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - SNLA and NBCSP.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

C J.T. Realmuto is on the 10-day injured list with his knee injury.

INF Bryce Harper joins Realmuto due to his hamstring injury.

OF Kyle Schwarber is also unavailable for the upcoming matchup against the Dodgers because of his groin Injury.

Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

INF Mookie Betts is uncertain for 10 days due to his hand injury.

OF Jayson Heyward follows Betts with his left knee contusion.

RHP Walker Buehler can't play for 15 days with a hip injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Head-to-Head Records