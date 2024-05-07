PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule

How to catch the second major of the year after The Masters

The 2024 PGA Tour continues to gather pace throughout the year. Hot on the back of the season's first major at The Masters Tournament, players are set to descend on the second half of the campaign as the famed PGA Championship returns for another year.

One of the most prestigious prizes in individual golf, arguably only second to The Masters and The Open Championship, the event forms the second of the four majors played on the tour every year and is famed for its reputation far and wide across the sporting world.

Having historically concluded the summer in the United States, it now closes out the spring and returns to the familiar surroundings of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the first time in a decade.

After successfully claiming his second green jacket in Augusta, world number one Scottie Scheffler will be the red-hot favorite to pick up a third career major after he finished second here last year - but Rory McIlroy, who won on this very course in 2014, will have his own ideas as he chases a third success in this event.

It's all set to be a cracking week of golfing action, but how can you watch it unfold? What time will the sessions be shown on TV, and what is the schedule? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 PGA Championship.

When is the PGA Championship 2024?

Getty Images

This year's PGA Championship will take place between Thursday, May 16, and Sunday, May 19. The event will last four days and will consist of four rounds of 18 holes, with the competing field cut by half following the first two rounds.

The event forms part of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Japan Golf Tour, the three traditional tours across the upper echelons of golf. Additionally, players from LIV Golf who qualify through historical criteria will also participate.

Where will the PGA Championship 2024 be played?

Getty Images

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. It marks the fourth visit of the event to the course and the first since 2014, when Rory McIlroy won.

A private club designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1986, it hosted the 2008 edition of the Ryder Cup and the Senior PGA Championship on two other occasions.

What channel shows the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship 2024 will be broadcast in the United States through various channels and broadcasters. ESPN will broadcast live from all four tournament days, while ESPN+ will stream the action from Valhalla Golf Club.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to various sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

Additionally, CBS will broadcast live, and Paramount+ will stream from the final two days of the tournament after the cut has been made.

PGA Championship 2024 TV schedule

Below, you can find a breakdown of session times in ET and which network will provide coverage, both on television and through streaming offerings.

Date Time (ET) Network & Coverage Thurs, May 16 8:00 am - 7:00 pm ESPN+ Thurs, May 16 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, May 17 8:00 am - 7:00 pm ESPN Friday, May 17 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm ESPN / ESPN+ Saturday, May 18 8:00 am - 1:00 pm ESPN+ Saturday, May 18 10:00 am - 1:00 pm ESPN / ESPN+ Saturday, May 18 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm CBS / Paramount+ Sunday, May 19 8:00 am - 1:00 pm ESPN+ Sunday, May 19 10:00 am - 1:00 pm ESPN / ESPN+ Sunday, May 19 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm CBS / Paramount+

Who has won the most PGA Championship events?

Getty Images

Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus are tied for the most PGA Championship wins, with five triumphs each.

Tiger Woods follows with four, while Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, and 2023 winner Brooks Koepka each have three.

Recent PGA Championship winners

Below, you can find the winners of the PGA Championship over the past decade, as well as their share of the purse for claiming first place at the major.

Year Winner Winners share (USD) 2024 TBD TBD 2023 Brooks Keopka $3,150,000 2022 Justin Thomas $2,700,000 2021 Phil Mickelson $2,160,000 2020 Collin Morikawa $1,980,000 2019 Brooks Koepka $1,980,000 2018 Brooks Koepka $1,980,000 2017 Justin Thomas $1,890,000 2016 Jimmy Walker $1,800,000 2015 Jason Day $1,800,000 2014 Roy McIlroy $1,800,000

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the prize money for the PGA Championship?

The 2024 PGA Championship prize money purse has yet to be finalized. However, last year's event offered a total purse of $17.5 million.

The winner earned $3.15 million overall for their success and a coveted place in history.

Who are the players in the PGA Championship?

Qualification for the PGA Championship follows a hierarchical criteria, allowing all former winners, plus the last five winners at each respective major and the top 15 finishers from last year's event, to partake, among other things.

In addition to defending champion Brooks Keopka, expect to see Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Colin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, and more compete during the PGA Championship.

Can LIV Golfers participate in the PGA Championship?

LIV Golf players can participate in the PGA Championship, provided they meet the qualification criteria. They can partake if they are former PGA Championship winners, like Brooks Koepka or Cameron Smith, or have been major winners in the past five years.

Not all LIV Golf players will be able to compete however, with those who do not meet the criteria not allowed to participate.

Can I stream the PGA Championship for free?

You can only watch the sessions shown on CBS for free from the PGA Championship in the United States. However, those overseas can watch parts of the event for free through the tournament's geo-blocked live stream online.