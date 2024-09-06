How to watch today's Peru vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Peru and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru and Colombia will face off in a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) encounter at Estadio Nacional on Friday.

Los Incas are at the bottom of the cluster, without a win in the six matchdays so far, while Colombia are 10 points clear of the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Peru vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Peru and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Peru vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional

The World Cup Qualification match between Peru and Colombia will be played at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Friday, September 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru head coach Jorge Fossati will look to field a strong line-up after being able to gather just two points in their qualification campaign so far.

Gianluca Lapadula and Edison Flores are likely to continue upfront.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Advincula; Lapadula, Flores.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Romero Defenders: Adcincula, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Santamaria, Sonne, Garces Midfielders: Tapia, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra Forwards: Flores, Polo, Y. Reyna, Lapadula, Valera, B. Reyna, Ormeno, Grimaldo, Castro

Colombia team news

James Rodriguez will feature in the final third after breaking Lionel Messi's record for most assists (6) in a single Copa America tournament.

Jhon Cordoba and Liverpool's Luis Diaz will complete the three-man front line, with the center-back pair of Yerry Mina and Carlos Cuesta shielding Camilo Vargas in goal.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Mina, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, J. Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Borja, Mosquera, Cabal Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla, Solis, Portilla Forwards: Diaz, Hernandez, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Peru and Colombia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 28, 2022 Colombia 0-1 Peru World Cup Qualifiers July 9, 2021 Colombia 3-2 Peru Copa America June 20, 2021 Colombia 1-2 Peru Copa America June 3, 2021 Peru 0-3 Colombia World Cup Qualifiers November 15, 2019 Colombia 1-0 Peru International Friendly

Useful links