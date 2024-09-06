How to watch today's Peru vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Peru and Colombia will face off in a World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) encounter at Estadio Nacional on Friday.
Los Incas are at the bottom of the cluster, without a win in the six matchdays so far, while Colombia are 10 points clear of the hosts.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Peru vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Peru and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Peru vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Nacional
The World Cup Qualification match between Peru and Colombia will be played at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.
It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Friday, September 6, in the US.
Team news & squads
Peru team news
Peru head coach Jorge Fossati will look to field a strong line-up after being able to gather just two points in their qualification campaign so far.
Gianluca Lapadula and Edison Flores are likely to continue upfront.
Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Advincula; Lapadula, Flores.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Caceda, Romero
|Defenders:
|Adcincula, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Lopez, Araujo, Callens, Santamaria, Sonne, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Tapia, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Quispe, Archimbaud, Murrugarra
|Forwards:
|Flores, Polo, Y. Reyna, Lapadula, Valera, B. Reyna, Ormeno, Grimaldo, Castro
Colombia team news
James Rodriguez will feature in the final third after breaking Lionel Messi's record for most assists (6) in a single Copa America tournament.
Jhon Cordoba and Liverpool's Luis Diaz will complete the three-man front line, with the center-back pair of Yerry Mina and Carlos Cuesta shielding Camilo Vargas in goal.
Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Mina, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, J. Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Vargas, Montero
|Defenders:
|Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Borja, Mosquera, Cabal
|Midfielders:
|Castano, Rios, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla, Solis, Portilla
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Hernandez, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Peru and Colombia across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 28, 2022
|Colombia 0-1 Peru
|World Cup Qualifiers
|July 9, 2021
|Colombia 3-2 Peru
|Copa America
|June 20, 2021
|Colombia 1-2 Peru
|Copa America
|June 3, 2021
|Peru 0-3 Colombia
|World Cup Qualifiers
|November 15, 2019
|Colombia 1-0 Peru
|International Friendly