How to watch today's Penn State Nittany Lions vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6) will look to snap a four-game skid as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8) on Monday evening at Bryce Jordan Center, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 pm ET on Peacock.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights come into this matchup riding high on a two-game winning streak. Two games ago, Rutgers pulled off an impressive 75-68 victory over UCLA, and they followed it up with an 85-82 win in their most recent outing. Rutgers held a narrow 40-37 edge at halftime and managed to maintain control through the second half. Ace Bailey shined with an outstanding performance, posting 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists. The Scarlet Knights shot a solid 49.3% from the field and an impressive 41.4% from beyond the arc. However, defensive lapses remain an area of concern for this team.

On the other hand, the Penn State Nittany Lions find themselves in a rough patch, having dropped four straight games. Two games ago, Penn State came agonizingly close to victory but ultimately fell short, losing 82-81 to Oregon. In their most recent game against Michigan State, the Lions put up 85 points but were unable to contain their opponent’s offense, giving up 90 points in a frustrating defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and tip-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

Date Monday, January 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Bryce Jordan Center Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on:

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights play-by-play commentary on radio

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

For Penn State, Adrian Baldwin Jr. delivered a strong showing in their last game, finishing with 20 points, nine assists, and three rebounds. Four players scored in double figures in that contest, highlighting their offensive depth. Baldwin has been the Lions’ top player this season, averaging 14.2 points per game despite shooting just 37.7% from the floor.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Dylan Harper has been a standout performer for Rutgers this season, averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.8% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. Meanwhile, Ace Bailey has also been a key contributor, averaging 19.3 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc.