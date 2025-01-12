How to watch today's Penn State Nittany Lions vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Penn State vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (14-2) are riding a seven-game road win streak as they gear up to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4) on Sunday, at 4:00 PM ET.

Penn State is coming off a tough outing, falling to Illinois 91-52 in their latest contest. The Nittany Lions found themselves down 45-21 at the break and struggled even more in the second half, conceding 46 points. The Lions shot a lackluster 30.8% from the floor, including a dismal 16.7% from beyond the arc, though they managed a respectable 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Oregon, on the other hand, is buzzing with momentum after a gritty 73-71 comeback victory over Ohio State. Despite trailing 32-27 at halftime, the Ducks stormed back with 46 second-half points to seal the win. They shot 42.1% from the field, 36% from three-point range, and 72.7% from the charity stripe.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Bryce Jordan Center Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Oregon Ducks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

The Nittany Lions, typically known for their sharpshooting, struggled mightily against Illinois, hitting just 30% of their shots from the floor and a meager 17% from beyond the arc. By halftime, they were staring at a 24-point deficit, and their woes deepened when leading scorer Adrian Baldwin Jr. exited with an undisclosed injury late in the first half and did not return. Nick Kern Jr. stepped up in Baldwin's absence, leading the team with 13 points, while Zack Hicks contributed 11 points and celebrated surpassing the 1,000-career-point milestone.

Penn State’s injury concerns remain a significant factor heading into Sunday’s matchup. Puff Johnson, Baldwin Jr., and Hudson Ward are listed as questionable, while Eli Rice is ruled out.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Jackson Shelstad spearheaded the Ducks' offense, dropping a game-high 24 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, including a sharp 4-of-5 from downtown. Nate Bittle also had a stellar performance, tallying 21 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 7-of-14 from the field. The Ducks outmuscled Ohio State on the boards, 35-33, to secure their hard-fought victory. Notably, Oregon will be without Andre Warren and Dezdrick Lindsay, who remain sidelined due to injuries.