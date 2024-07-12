How to watch today's New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a high-voltage NBA summer league on July 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET.

The Timberwolves have a slightly better face-to-face record than the Pelicans, with 25 wins to 24 losses in 49 meetings since 2012.

The Pelicans have been having a tough time lately. They've lost four of their past five matches to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with scores of 89-97, 85-106, 92-124, as well as a close 92-94. They broke this losing streak with a stunning 105–98 win over the Sacramento Kings.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves' recent performance has been all over the place. They have only won one of their last five competitions against the Dallas Mavericks. After losing 103–124, they got back on track with a 105–100 win, but then they lost three games in a row by scores of 107–116, 108–109, and 105–108.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

Date July 12, 2024 Time 5:00 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on ESPN2 TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

The Pelicans chose Yvess Missi with a 21st overall pick from Baylor. This was his first chance to show what he could do for his new team. Misi competed 23 minutes a game at Baylor last year and averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Joey Hauser, who performed great for the Michigan State Spartans, should have plenty of time to show that he belongs in the NBA.

Izaiah Brockington only appeared in one game for New Orleans last season, but he scored four points in three minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

The Timberwolves' summer league will begin in Las Vegas, where supporters will be able to see first-round selections Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. for the first time.

In the first round, the Timberwolves traded up to select Dillingham, who averaged 23.3 minutes per game the previous season at Kentucky averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

The Summer League will also include returning stars Josh Minott and Leonard Reynolds, who both appeared for the Timberwolves in the previous campaign.

Head-to-Head Records

