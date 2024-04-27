How to watch today's New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The electrifying NBA clash between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take place on April 27, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

The Pelicans have 21 wins out of 40 games competed at home, which ranks them eighth in the West with a 49-33 record. The Pelicans have 52.0 rebounds per game this season.

On the other hand, The Thunder are currently in first place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 57-25. They have 94.0 points per game this season.

During their last two meetings, the Thunder barely beat the Pelicans, 94–92, on April 22, and on March 27, the Pelicans won in a close game, 119–112. As both teams are tied with one win in the series, things are getting ready for a tough matchup on the court.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 27 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date April 27 2024 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Arena Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder Online - TV Channels and Live Steams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT, and MAX.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City ThunderTeam News

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

Zion Williamson, an important player of the Pelicans, is described as "day-to-day" because of a hamstring injury.

Pelicans' outstanding player, Trey Murphy III has been getting an impressive 21.0 points per game and three blocks per game, showing how good he is at both scoring and blocking.

CJ McCollum has also been a reliable playmaker for the team, giving out six assists per game and adding two steals per game, showing that he can help the offense and make it hard for the other team to defend.

Oklahoma City ThunderTeam News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the team's leading scorer, posting an impressive 28.0 points per game and four assists per game.

Chet Holmgren has been a powerful force in the paint. He averages an impressive 11.0 rebounds per game and an intimidating five blocks per game.

Additionally, Jalen Williams has also been defensive material for the Thunder, averaging an amazing two steals per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA matches: