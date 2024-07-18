How to watch today's New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Memphis Grizzlies to open a high-voltage NBA Summer League action on July 18, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

Grizzlies average 105.5 points per game, while Pelicans average 81.7 points, showing how much stronger they are offensively.

The Grizzlies have 33.5 rebounds per game, just a bit more than the Pelicans' 33. Both teams get almost the same number of boards.

The Grizzlies are also better at setting up moves than the Pelicans, with 19 assists per game in comparison to 16 for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and Tip-off Time

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in a thrilling NBA matchup on July 18, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET Arena Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

Karlo Matković is a strong defensive player, averaging 2.33 blocks for each game and 5.7 rebounds.

Jordan Ford averages 2.7 assists per game and helps the offense.

Jordan Hawkins heads the scoring with 16.3 points per game.

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Defenseman Trey Jemison averages 1.5 blocks each game.

The scoring leader is Scotty Pippen Jr. with 5.5 assists for each game.

GG Jackson II has excelled with 9 rebounds and 20 points per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA matchups: