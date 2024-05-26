How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

One to consider for fans of: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild and Lightning .

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers extensive local coverage . They have RSNs for all NHL teams outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. Check out the CHOICE Package for best local coverage.

They have all RSNs outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.

For fans wanting to watch local coverage of their team, Fubo is among the best choices.

One to consider for fans of: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild and Lightning .

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers extensive local coverage . They have RSNs for all NHL teams outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. Check out the CHOICE Package for best local coverage.

They have all RSNs outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.

For fans wanting to watch local coverage of their team, Fubo is among the best choices.

One to consider for fans of: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild and Lightning .

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers extensive local coverage . They have RSNs for all NHL teams outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. Check out the CHOICE Package for best local coverage.

They have all RSNs outside of the Canadian teams, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.

For fans wanting to watch local coverage of their team, Fubo is among the best choices.

The New York Rangers (1-1) are on the road to face the Florida Panthers (1-1) for Game Three of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final. The series shifts to Sunrise, with both sides having won one game apiece at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers suffered the 3-0 loss on home ice in Game 1, as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky proved to be a brick wall in the opener. The Panthers offense didn't exactly pull up any trees against Igor Shesterkin either in that game, scoring only one goal in open play, with the Rangers conceding an own goal and an empty-net goal.

New York avoided digging themselves into an 0-2 series hole thanks to 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2 to even the series, with Barclay Goodrow notching his second game-winning goal of the playoffs. Now, they hope to regain the edge by winning Game 3.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, May 26, 2024 Time 3:00pm ET/ 12:00pm PT Arena Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

The Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, USA.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ABC.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

Florida are a relatively clean bill of health heading into this contest, with no player listed as questionable or out on the injury report.

The Panthers lost this game small blunders that turned the game around. Matthew Tkachuk was the hero in Game 1, but did nothing in Game 2. Carter Verhaeghe produced the shot of the night to keep the Panthers in the game. He now has eight goals and six assists in the playoffs.

Aleksander Barkov has done little over the last four playoff games. Anton Lundell added a helper in Game 2. Now, he has two goals and eight assists.

The defence did a decent job of staying in the game. Overall, they managed to limit the Rangers to two goals. Sergei Bobrovsky continues to impress. He is now 9-4 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

New York Rangers

The Rangers will be without forward Blake Wheeler, who is out for the season with a lower-body injury. Jimmy Vesey was pulled out of Game 2 with an upper-body injury following a smashing open-ice hit by Florida forward Ryan Lomberg.

Following the victory, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that Vesey was being assessed by the medical team. Vesey left the game favoring his left shoulder and didn't return is a major worry, especially with a quick turnaround for Game 3 Sunday afternoon in Florida.

Vincent Trocheck was the star of the show for the Rangers in Game Two, being involved in both goals. He leads the side with seven playoff goals and nine assists. Mika Zibanejad did not get on the scoresheet and has been pretty quiet in this series.

Artemi Panarin added an assist in Game 2. He's now up to four goals and eight assists. Chris Kreider has not scored in this series yet. However, he has seven goals and three assists. The defense did an amazing job in Game 2 after faltering a bit in Game 1. They were helped by the exploits of exceptional goalie Igor Shesterkin, who is now 9-3 with a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage.

Head-to-Head Record

This is the second time the Rangers and Panthers take on each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first time they locked horns was 27 years ago when New York won the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in five games.