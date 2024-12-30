How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers are scheduled to meet the New York Rangers to start a highly anticipated NHL game on December 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Rangers have lost their last three games.

On the road, Florida is 22–13–2, and at home, they are 10–7–1. The Panthers have done effectively when they have the chance to score. In games during which they hit at least one puck, they are 10-3-2.

As a whole, the Rangers are 16-18-1 and 9-9-0 on the road. When they do not receive as many penalty minutes as their opponents, they are 4-2-0.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. In their first game, the Panthers won 3-1.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers NHL game

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will square off against the New York Rangers in an electrifying NHL game on December 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida.

Date December 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers team news

Florida Panthers team news

This season, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped the Panthers score 10 goals and set up 23 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals and set up two assists in his last ten games.

Florida Panthers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Upper body injury Day-to-Day Niko Mikkola Upper body injury Day-to-Day

New York Rangers team news

Artemi Panarin has helped the Rangers score 16 goals and set up 21 assists.

Vince Trocheck has scored three goals and set up 4 assists in the last ten games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status K'Andre Miller Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have won four of the last five meetings between the Rangers and the Panthers. The Panthers beat them 3-1 in the last time they met on October 25, 2024. In the months of May and June 2024, they won three straight games by a score of 3-2. The Rangers did make a close 5–4 win on the 27th of May 2024, though, showing that they could compete in games with a lot of runs. The Panthers have been executing well lately, especially at home, so they will probably be the favorites going into this game. On the other hand, the Rangers will have to make the most of their chances to score and avoid making too many mistakes if they want to end their losing streak.