How to watch today's Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins.

The Boston Bruins will look for a two-game series lead as they remain on the road to face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Second Round series, a rematch of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs last spring.

The Panthers defeated Boston 4-3 in their playoff series last season, but this season, they are 1-0 down in the second round after losing 5-1 in Game 1. The Bruins look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Boston, while the Panthers hope to level up the series.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Arena BB&T Center Location Sunrise, Florida

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 between Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins takes place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Panthers vs. Bruins NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Team News & Key Leaders

Florida Panthers

Forward Sam Bennett, who hasn't played since Game 2 of the first round because of an upper-body injury, is nearing a comeback. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Bennett may return in "one of the next three games, for sure."

The Panthers averaged four goals per game in the First Round but their attack fell way short in Game 1, scoring only once. Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov scored a goal and an assist, but the rest of the offense was anonymous.

Carter Verhaeghe needs to step up in Game 2 as he scored five goals and four assists in the First Round. The offense struggled but the defense, which allowed only 2.8 goals per game in the First Round, was all over the place, allowing five goals in the final two periods. In addition, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky struggled, allowing four goals from only 28 shots.

Boston Bruins

LW Danton Heinen is considered day-to-day with an injury. His status is uncertain for Wednesday's contest. Defenseman Andrew Peeke is sidelined.

The Bruins dominated Game 1. Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, and Jake DeBrusk scored two goals and two assists, but the rest of the offence, Justin Brazeau, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand combined for a goal and two assists.

Defensemen Mason Lohrei and Brandon Carlo contributed two goals and an assist from the point. In addition, goaltender Jeremy Swayman was exceptional in Game 1, stopping 38 of the 39 shots he faced.

Head-to-Head Record