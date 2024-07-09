How to watch today's San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners.

The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners in a thrilling MLB matchup to begin a two-game series on July 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

With a 49-45 overall record and a 25-24 home record, the San Diego Padres have the second-highest team batting average in Major League Baseball (.263).

The Seattle Mariners, who are 19–25 away from home and 49–43 overall, perform best in games when they score at least eight runs, going 23–12.

This is the first time these two teams will face each other this season.

San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners will occur on July 09, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at PETCO Park, in San Diego, CA, USA.

Date July 09, 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, CA

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Seattle Mariners online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - ROOTS and SDPA.

San Diego Padres Team News

Due to a stress response in his quadriceps, OF Fernando Tatis is placed on the 10-day injured list.

INF Xander Bogaerts follows Tatis with a fracture in his left shoulder.

Seattle Mariners Team News

RHP Bryan Woo is on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

LHP Gabe Speier accompanies Woo because of his rotator cuff strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five matchups between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners in the MLB: