How to watch today's San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face off in an electrifying MLB matchup on June 06, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.
The San Diego Padres rank 12th in the league with an average of 4.36 runs per game, demonstrating their potent offensive force. They are excellent hitters, ranking third in the league with 8.75 hits per game and eighteenth in the league with 59 home runs hit.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, however, rank eighth in the league with an average of 4.69 runs scored per game, which is another strong offensive stat. They rank 11th with an average of 8.29 hits per game and 20th with 57 home runs.
The San Diego Padres are ranked 2nd in the NL West with 32 wins and 32 losses. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks have a record of 29 wins and 32 losses ranking them 3rd in the NL West.
San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch Time
The thrilling MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take place on June 06, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at PETCO Park, in San Diego, CA, USA.
|Date
|06 June 2024
|Time
|9:40 pm ET
|Venue
|PETCO Park
|Location
|San Diego, CA
How to watch San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the live actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - ARID and SDPA.
San Diego Padres Team News
INF Xander Bogaerts is out for 10 days due to a fracture on his left shoulder.
RHP Glen Otto is on the 15-day injured list with a right teres major strain.
Arizona Diamondbacks Team News
INF Geraldo Perdomo is unavailable for 10 days with a right meniscus tear.
OF Alek Thomas joins him with a hamstring injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB:
|Date
|Results
|06 May 2024
|Diamondbacks 11-4 Padres
|05 May 2024
|Diamondbacks 1-13 Padres
|04 May 2024
|Diamondbacks 1-7 Padres
|13 March 2024
|Padres 2-2 Diamondbacks
|06 March 2024
|Diamondback 5-3 Padres