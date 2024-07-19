How to watch today's Denver Outlaws vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Denver Outlaws and the Philadelphia Waterdogs, as well as start time and team news.

The Denver Outlaws are ready to meet the Philadelphia Waterdogs to open a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse battle on July 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

The Outlaws and Waterdogs engage in the first game of Throwback Weekend. Both teams are trying to get back on track after losing in Boston.

The Waterdogs need to win this game badly. Even though Philadelphia has a 1-4 record, they have performed better than that shows. Their -4 scoring difference, which is fourth in the league, is a good example. However, they need to begin seeing results from their work. The young Outlaws could be ready to pull off a surprise.

Denver lost by 13 points two weekends ago to the New York Atlas, who has been on a winning run. The offense and defense will both need to step up as they want to beat the Waterdogs, who are on the verge of a late-season run.

Denver Outlaws vs Philadelphia Waterdogs: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game between the Denver Outlaws and the Philadelphia Waterdogs is set to take place on July 19, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Rafferty Stadium, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET Venue Rafferty Stadium Location Fairfield, Connecticut

How to watch Denver Outlaws vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Denver Outlaws and the Philadelphia Waterdogs live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver Outlaws vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Denver Outlaws Team News

Outlaws star Brennan O'Neill has scored 13 points over four games including eight one-point goals, three assists, and a 33% shooting percentage.

Owen McElroy, the squad's goalie, has made 35 saves in three games at 47% and 13.6 saves per game.

Luke Wierman has won 57% of his 109 faceoffs in four games and collected 32 groundballs.

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

The Waterdogs' Michael Sowers has scored 21 points in five games, involving 10 one-point goals and 11 assists, on 29% shooting.

Dillon Ward has been crucial with a 55% save rate, 11.5 saves for each game average, and 63 saves in five games.

Despite only appearing in two games, Alec Stathakis has won 50% of his 42 faceoffs and grabbed 11 groundballs.