How to watch today's Denver Outlaws vs New York Atlas Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Denver Outlaws and the New York Atlas, as well as start time and team news.

The Denver Outlaws are ready to take on the New York Atlas to open an epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup on July 05, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

The New York Atlas will face the dynamic Denver Outlaws, whose offense is led by a group of bright young players, after their first loss of 2024. Both teams are at the top of their conferences.

The New York Atlas are 4-1, while the Denver Outlaws are 2-1. The Outlaws score 14 points per game on average, while the Atlas score 16.6 points per game.

Both teams' defenses are pretty good. The Atlas allows an average of 13.6 points per game, just a bit better than the Outlaws' 13.7 points per game.

Denver Outlaws vs New York Atlas: Date and Start Time

The Denver Outlaws will meet the New York Atlas in an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game on July 05, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Harvard Stadium, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Venue Harvard Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Denver Outlaws vs New York Atlas Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Denver Outlaws and the New York Atlas live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver Outlaws vs New York Atlas Team News

Denver Outlaws Team News

Brennan O'Neill has excelled in three games with 13 points, 8 one-point goals, and 3 assists.

Owen McElroy in 2 games has a 54% save rate, 26 saves, and 11.9 SAA.

Luke Wierman has won 56% of 84 faceoffs in 3 games and has 25 groundballs.

New York Atlas Team News

Connor Shellenberger has scored 20 points in four games with 10 one-point goals, 10 assists, and 56% shooting accuracy.

Tim Troutner has recorded 61 saves along with a 13.8 SAA in 5 games.

Trevor Baptiste leads the faceoff circle with 67% of 135 faceoffs won in 5 games and 55 groundballs.