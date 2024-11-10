Orlando City SC send Charlotte FC's season to a heartbreaking end after penalties win in Game 3 of First Round in MLS Playoffs

Orlando City are through to the semifinals after a dramatic come from behind victory.

Orlando City SC are moving on to the semifinals after rallying from a 1-0 deficit with a injury time equalizer from Facundo Torres and penalty kick heroics from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to secure a 4-1 penalties (1-1) win in Game 3.

In a fairly-even match, Charlotte FC appeared to have booked their ticket to the MLS semifinals after Karol Swiderski scored the team's first goal of this postseason in the 81st minute. The Crown's defense held firm for about 20 minutes until the 11th minute of extra time where Orlando's Duncan McGuire was pulled down in the air by his shirt in the box. The foul was so brutal, the striker's arm appeared to be dislocated by the play. He would have his arm popped back in while VAR confirmed the penalty. Torres would step up for the spot kick and while his initial attempt was blocked, he would pounce on the rebound to level the game.

Following the equalizer, Orlando would enter spot kicks with momentum on its side. Gallese saved the opening attempt from Charlotte after two other misses, Rafael Santos would seal the win with Orlando's fourth penalty.

Orlando now awaits the winner of the Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United first round series to determine who it will face in the next round.