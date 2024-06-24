How to watch today's vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are set to face the Cleveland Guardians to start a thrilling MLB action on June 24, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET at Orioles' home ground.

The Baltimore Orioles have lost three straight games and will face the Cleveland Guardians on Monday for the first time of the season.

The Orioles have a great overall record of 49-28 and a great home record of 25-14. They're in second place in the AL East. With 125 home runs, they have the most in the American League.

The Guardians have a great 49-26 overall record, including a good 23-17 on the road, and they are now first within the AL Central. Their pitchers have an earned run average (ERA) of 3.47, which is sixth best in the big leagues.

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The electrifying MLB battle between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians is set to take place on June 24, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date June 24, 2024 Time 6:35 pm ET / 3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSGL, and MASN Channels.

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians Team News

Baltimore Orioles Team News

LHP Danny Coulombe is placed on the 15-day injured list due to his elbow inflammation.

RHP Kyle Bradish has been added to the 15-day injured list because of a UCL sprain.

LHP John Means has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to an elbow issue.

Cleveland Guardians Team News

RHP Nick Sandlin is ruled out of the team's lineup for 15 days with back inflammation.

RHP Eli Morgan is placed on the 15-day injured list due to an elbow inflammation.

RHP Shane Bieber is transferred to the 60-day injured list due to an elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians in MLB matchups: