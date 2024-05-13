How to watch today’s Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will renew their AL East hostility as they open a three-game series on Monday at Camden Yards.

Toronto is only three games under .500, but they currently sit dead last in the AL East. Unfortunately, a bad start in May has plunged them further down the standings. They are just 3-5 in May.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are currently leading the AL East. Remarkably, they've gotten off to a strong start in May to widen their lead at the top. They are 7-2 to start the month and just playing amazing baseball.

Will the Jays turn their season around before the summer? Or will the Orioles continue their dominance?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The MLB clash between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays takes place on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/ 3:45 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Monday, May 13, 2024 Time 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays live on MLB.tv. Sportnet (SNET) and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Baltimore Orioles Team News

The Baltimore Orioles are contending with a significant roster challenge as several key players find themselves sidelined due to various injuries. Austin Hays has been placed on the 10-day Injured List (IL) due to a calf issue, while Tyler Wells joins him on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury.

Adding to the concerns, promising pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is also on the 15-day IL nursing a shoulder ailment.

The team faces an even longer absence with reliever Felix Bautista, who finds himself on the 60-day IL due to an elbow injury.

Corbin Burnes(3-2, 2.83 ERA) will take the mound for the home side and in his last start he gave up three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

The Toronto Blue Jays are grappling with a string of injuries impacting key players, further complicating their season. Chad Green has been placed on the 15-day Injured List (IL) due to a teres major issue, while Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez join him on the 15-day IL with forearm and spine injuries, respectively.

Jose Berrios will take the mound for the Blue Jays. He is 4-3 with a 2.85 ERA.

Unfortunately, he is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two in a humiliating defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies.

He had allowed two or fewer earned runs in each start prior to that. Also, six of his seven outings had been excellent starts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.273, 4 HR, 19 RBI) leads the club in batting average and RBI, while Dalton Varsho (.215, 6 HR, 17 RBI) leads the team in HR and ranks second in RBI, but he has been out-of-form as of late.

Head-to-Head Records

The Orioles dominated the head-to-head series last season, going 10-3 against the Jays. Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays: