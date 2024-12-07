How to watch today's Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The sixth-ranked USC Trojans women's basketball squad has bounced back from a surprising defeat to the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish with an impressive three-game winning streak.

Boasting a strong 7-1 start to the 2024-2025 campaign, the Women of Troy are set to clash with the 7-2 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Dec. 7, marking their debut in Big Ten conference play.

The momentum is clearly in USC's favor. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb has her team firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by their commanding 94-52 victory over Cal Baptist. However, the Ducks, despite being unranked, remain a formidable opponent. Matching USC in wins and with just one additional loss, Oregon shouldn’t be underestimated as they look to disrupt the Trojans' early-season success.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, Dec. 7 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Matthew Knight Arena Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

The Trojans will need to keep a close eye on Peyton Scott, the Oregon Ducks' standout guard who tops the team’s scoring chart with an average of 11.3 points per game. Additionally, center Phillipina Kyei anchors the Ducks’ efforts on the boards, leading the team in rebounds. With the game taking place on Oregon's home turf, the atmosphere is expected to be electric as the crowd rallies behind their squad in this conference showdown against a familiar adversary.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

On the flip side, JuJu Watkins is coming off a sensational performance for USC, where she set a school record with nine three-pointers and dropped a career-best 40 points in their win over Cal Baptist. Watkins continues to shine as the Trojans’ leading scorer, averaging an impressive 25.5 points, along with 2.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest. Complementing her efforts is forward Kiki Iriafen, who dominates the glass with a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game. Oregon's defense will undoubtedly face a tall order in containing this dynamic duo.