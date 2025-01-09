How to watch today's Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs Ohio State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

On Thursday, the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at Value City Arena in a battle for Big Ten basketball supremacy. The game is set to tip off at 6:00 PM ET in Columbus, promising an intense matchup.

The Ducks are coming off a hard-fought win over Maryland, a response to their humbling home defeat against Illinois. Oregon had to dig deep after trailing by 13 points in the opening half but rallied with a 13-2 run just before halftime to close the gap and shift momentum.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes survived a nail-biter against Minnesota on Monday night, edging out the Golden Gophers in a double-overtime thriller at The Barn. The Gophers had multiple opportunities to seal the game but faltered at the free-throw line, hitting just 12 of their 27 attempts. Ohio State wasn’t at its sharpest offensively, shooting 42.9% from the field and only 27.3% from beyond the arc, but they made clutch plays when it mattered most.

Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Thursday, January 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad led the charge for the Buckeyes, pouring in 23 points on a blistering 8-of-10 shooting performance to secure their first Big Ten home win of the season.

For Oregon, senior center Nate Bittle anchors the team, averaging 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Other key contributors for the Ducks include Jackson Shelstad (11.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG), senior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.0 PPG, 1.5 SPG), and senior guard TJ Bamba (9.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG).

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

On the Ohio State side, junior guard Bruce Thornton leads the scoring with 16.9 points per game while dishing out 4.5 assists. He’s supported by sophomore forward Devin Royal, who is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds, freshman sharpshooter John Mobley Jr. (11.9 PPG, 44.3% from three), and senior guard Micah Parrish Jr., who adds 10.1 points and 4.6 boards per contest.