How to watch today's Ole Miss vs Furman CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CFB game between the Ole Miss and the Furman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The number six Ole Miss Rebels are hosting the Furman Paladins to start a high-voltage CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Ole Miss has a strong offense that leads in passing yards per game (289.1), averaging 35.1 points per game. They also run for 176.5 yards per game.

Furman's offense, on the other hand, scores 27.4 points per game and has 191.9 passing yards as well as 157.1 running yards.

The Rebels give up 22.5 points per game, which is a little more compared to the Paladins' 18.2 points for each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Furman CFB game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs Furman: Date and kick-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels will battle with the Furman Paladins in an electrifying CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date August 31, 2024 kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Vaught Hemingway Stadium Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss vs Furman on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ole Miss vs Furman team news

Ole Miss team news

Jaxson Dart completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,364 yards last year, earning 258.8 yards per game. He received 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Dart also helped on the ground, where he ran for 391 yards over 119 carries and 8 rushing touchdowns, for an average of 30.1 yards per game.

Quinshon Judkins ran for 1,158 yards on 271 tries, which is an average of 89.1 yards per game. He also scored 15 touchdowns.

Last season, Ulysses Bentley IV ran 95 times for 540 yards and four touchdowns.

Furman team news

Tyler Huff threw for 1,869 yards last year, which is an average of 143.8 yards per game. He also threw 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also helped by running the ball six times for touchdowns and averaging 45.5 yards per game.

In the course of the year, Dominic Roberto ran for 757 yards as well as scored 11 touchdowns.

Colton Hinton received targets 2.9 times per game in 2023 and caught passes for 404 yards and two touchdowns.

More NFL news and coverage