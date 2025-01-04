How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are set to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-2) in a key SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Ole Miss Rebels head into this matchup after a tough 87-70 loss to Memphis. The Rebels were only down 38-36 at halftime but faltered in the second half, conceding 49 points. Ole Miss struggled with efficiency, shooting just 36.4% from the field, 25% from beyond the arc, and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

The Georgia Bulldogs, on the other hand, are riding high after a gritty 79-72 victory over South Carolina State. Despite being down 41-24 at the break, Georgia stormed back with an explosive 55-point second half to seal the win. The Bulldogs shot an impressive 54% from the field but were less effective from deep (31.3%) and at the charity stripe (64.5%).

Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: SECN

Streaming service: ESPN+

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

Matthew Murrell, averaging 11.7 points per game, has cooled off recently, tallying 10 or fewer points in three of his last five outings. On the bright side, Dre Davis has been a consistent performer, scoring in double figures in all but two games this season while contributing 10.9 points and 5 rebounds per contest. For Ole Miss, senior guard Sean Pedulla has shown he can light up the scoreboard, scoring 18 or more points in three of his last five games and averaging 14.7 points on 45% shooting this season. Senior Jaylen Murray has also been reliable, shooting 50% or better in three of his last five games and putting up an average of 13.2 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs team news & key performers

Sophomore guard De’Shayne Montgomery, who made his season debut on December 19, has quickly made a mark, averaging 16 points per game. Freshman Asa Newell has been a model of consistency, shooting 50% or better in all but two games this season and posting 15.5 points per game on 59% shooting. Sophomore guard Silas Demary Jr. has also been a solid contributor for Georgia, averaging 12.4 points per game and reaching double figures in three of his last five contests. Blue Cain, another sophomore guard, has scored at least 10 points in two of his last four games and is averaging 8.2 points per outing.