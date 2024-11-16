How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Colorado State Rams NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss versus Colorado State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Colorado State Rams travel southeast on Saturday to clash with the Ole Miss Rebels in a battle of unbeaten teams. Both squads are off to a 3-0 start in nonconference play as they gear up for their respective league schedules—the Mountain West for the Rams and the SEC for the Rebels.

The Rams have kicked off the 2024-25 campaign with an impressive record, notching victories over North Dakota (82-56), edging out Tennessee State in overtime (87-79), and defeating Denver (74-65). A tenacious defense and efficient ball distribution have been the cornerstones of their success. They rank 39th nationally in assists per game, averaging 19.7, and are among the best in forcing turnovers, sitting at 18th in the NCAA with 19.7 per game. Last season, the Rams finished 33rd in the final NET Rankings, underscoring their solid form.

The Rebels, meanwhile, are looking to build on a 20-12 record from the 2023-24 season, where they struggled in SEC play with a 7-11 mark. With ambitions of an NCAA Tournament berth this year, they understand the significance of a strong nonconference showing to establish momentum before entering the gruelling SEC slate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Colorado State Rams NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Colorado State Rams: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Colorado State Rams in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT at Landers Center in Southaven, Miss.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Landers Center Location Southaven, Miss.

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Colorado State Rams on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Colorado State Rams live on:

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Colorado State Rams play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

The Ole Miss Rebels, ranked 25th in the nation, are thriving under head coach Chris Beard, who is known for instilling defensive grit in his teams. The Rebels moved to 3-0 with a 64-54 victory over South Alabama on Tuesday, a game that showcased the defensive intensity Beard emphasizes. Sean Pedulla had a standout performance, pouring in 27 points, highlighted by a career-best seven three-pointers. Malik Dia made his presence felt on the glass, grabbing a career-high 13 rebounds, as the Rebels held South Alabama to just 38% shooting from the field and slightly over 20% from deep.

Colorado State Rams team news & key performers

On the other side, the Colorado State Rams continue to adjust to life without star point guard Isaiah Stevens, the program's all-time leader in points and assists. Despite the challenge, they have started strong, improving to 3-0 after a gritty 74-65 win over Denver on Tuesday night. The Rams struggled to pull away in the first half, leading by just two at the break. Nique Clifford, the team’s leading scorer, was limited to 12 points as Denver’s defense focused heavily on him. Stepping up in the clutch, Jalen Lake delivered 19 points, sinking 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to help secure the win.