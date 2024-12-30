How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Alcorn State Braves NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Alcorn State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) aim to extend their impressive six-game home winning streak as they welcome the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Monday, December 30, 2024. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Nate Kilbert, now in his fifth season as head coach, leads Alcorn State into the matchup. The Lady Braves come in with a 2-8 record and have already faced three Power Four opponents this season. Ole Miss will mark their third and final SEC foe of the year.

In their two wins this season, Alcorn State has been explosive offensively, averaging 88.5 points per game. This includes a standout 106-point performance against Mississippi University for Women, where six players scored in double figures. Kailyn Watkins was a key contributor in that game, putting up 16 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss secured its eighth victory of the season with a 78-44 rout of Mississippi Valley State at home. The Rebels showcased balanced scoring, with all five starters reaching double figures. This marks the first time since a December 12, 2018 matchup against Louisiana that all Ole Miss starters have hit double digits in a single game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Alcorn State Braves NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Alcorn State Braves NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and the Braves lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Monday, December 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Alcorn State Braves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Alcorn State Braves live on:

National TV channel: SEC Network+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Alcorn State Braves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

For the Rebels, Madison Scott delivered a standout performance against Mississippi Valley State, securing her 29th career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. It was her first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, making her one of just two Rebels—along with Starr Jacobs—to achieve the feat this season. Scott also facilitated the offense, leading the team with six assists, marking the fifth time this year she has topped the Rebels in distributing the ball.

Alcorn State Braves team news & key performers

Alcorn State returns a strong core from last year, including senior forward Destiny Brown, who continues to lead the team on both ends of the court. The 6-foot-3 standout is averaging 11.3 points per game this season and leads the SWAC in blocks, swatting away 2.0 shots per contest. Last year, Brown was the team’s top scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game.

At the point, Ashanti Backus runs the offense for the Lady Braves, dishing out a team-best 19 assists so far this season. Her defensive prowess has also been evident, ranking in the SWAC’s top five with 1.9 steals per game. Sharmanye Finley, a transfer from Adams State, has been efficient, leading the team with a .469 shooting percentage while averaging 8.7 points in six appearances. On the perimeter, Maya Hunkin-Claytor poses a threat, shooting .314 from three-point range through 10 games.