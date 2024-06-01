How to watch today's Oklahoma vs UCLA NCAA Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NCAA Softball match between Oklahoma and UCLA, including how to watch and team news.

Oklahoma and UCLA are set to face off in a high-voltage NCAA Softball matchup on June 1, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

With an excellent record of 55-6, Oklahoma made their position as the No. 2 seed even stronger by beating Duke 9-1 in six innings. Their strong pitching and powerful offense once again showed why they are a top threat.

UCLA, on the other hand, defeated Alabama 4-1, showing how tough and skilled they are. UCLA had a 43-10 record and was ranked No. 6.

A total of 19 national titles will be on the line when Oklahoma and UCLA play each other on Saturday. Both of these teams are among the best in college softball history, thus their significance goes beyond their titles.

UCLA (1988–90) and Oklahoma (2021–2023) are the only teams who have won three straight national titles. The Sooners are now in a position to create history by trying to become the first squad to win four straight championships.

Oklahoma vs UCLA: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NCAA Softball matchup between Oklahoma and UCLA is set to take place on 1 June 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, atOGE Field at Devon Park, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date 1 June 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET Arena OGE Field at Devon Park Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma vs UCLA Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying NCAA Softball matchup between Oklahoma and UCLA on the ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Oklahoma vs UCLA Team News

Oklahoma Team News

Oklahoma's best pitcher Kelly Maxwell had a bad game against Duke on Thursday. She only lasted 3.2 innings, gave up one earned run on one hit, and walked four people while striking out four. After three walks in a row, her turn was over. Kierston Deal came in to finish the game and stop the Blue Devils from getting any more runs. That being said, Oklahoma could also pick Deal, Nicole May, or Karlie Keeney for this spot, so Maxwell could start again.

Tiare Jennings' college journey is almost over, and not many softball players have done as much as she has. Some of her best games have been against UCLA, which makes her a tough opponent for the Bruins. In her last two games, Jennings has been especially good against them, going 5-for-8 with one home run and seven RBIs. Even though she only made one of three shots against Duke on Thursday, the Bruins should be worried because Jennings looks like she's going to have another great game.

UCLA Team News

In Thursday's 4-1 victory over Alabama, UCLA freshman Kaitlyn Terry made an outstanding WCWS debut by giving up just one run on four hits and recording three strikeouts in 4.0 innings. With a chance to go to the national semifinals, Terry, who has led the Bruins with 175.2 innings pitched this season and has the second-best ERA on the team (2.35), is a strong contender to start again against Oklahoma.

For the previous several seasons, Maya Brady has been UCLA's most valuable player, and she is coming into this match in excellent shape. Brady is hitting.684 (13-for-19) in the postseason with 11 runs scored and seven RBIs. Brady is perhaps the batter Oklahoma has to be most wary about going into this game given the potent lineup.