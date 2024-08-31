How to watch today's Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between the Oklahoma State and the South Dakota State, including how to watch and team news.

The No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys are scheduled to face the FCS South Dakota State Jackrabbits to start a thrilling CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 am PT.

Oklahoma State has a strong passing attack that averages 283.0 passing yards per game and scores 29.6 points for each game (PTS/G).

The South Dakota State offense, on the other hand, gets 37.3 points per game and has a strong running game, getting 227.7 yards per game.

Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State: Date and kick-off time

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will clash with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a highly anticipated CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 am PT, at Boone Pickens Stadium, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Date August 31, 2024 kick-off Time 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 am PT Venue Boone Pickens Stadium Location Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State team news

Oklahoma State team news

Ollie Gordon showed how versatile he is by running over 1,732 yards (123.7 for each game) and even scoring 21 touchdowns in 14 games last season. He also caught 39 passes for 330 yards and a score.

Alan Bowman passed for 3,460 yards, or 247.1 per game, with a success rate of 60.7%. He also ran for 24 yards and scored fifteen touchdowns during the same time period.

Throughout the season, wide receiver Brennan Presley caught 101 passes over 991 yards (70.8 for each game) as well as six touchdowns.

South Dakota State team news

Mark Gronowski had a great season last year, throwing for 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions, with a completion rate of 68.1%. His value was also increased when he ran the ball, scoring eight touchdowns and gaining 402 yards (4.3 yards per run).

Isaiah Davis had a great running game, gaining 1,578 yards (6.7 yards for each carry) along with 18 touchdowns. He also did well as a receiver, catching 23 passes on 20 targets over 199 yards along with a touchdown.

In 15 games, Jadon Janke caught 57 passes for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns out of 62 targets.

