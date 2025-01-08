How to watch today's Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Texas A&M NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) will travel to face the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (13-1) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. The Aggies are riding the momentum of four consecutive road victories as they prepare for this high-profile matchup.

The Sooners, ranked 17th, are reeling from their first loss of the season—a crushing 107-79 defeat against No. 5 Alabama on Saturday. The 28-point blowout marked their worst loss since February 2023, when they fell 91-63 to West Virginia.

Meanwhile, the Aggies kicked off their SEC campaign on a high note, securing an 80-60 home victory over Texas, their longtime rival and new addition to the conference. Texas A&M sits comfortably at No. 10 in this week's AP Top 25.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Texas A&M Aggies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Lloyd Noble Center Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

For Oklahoma, Jeremiah Fears is the top scorer, posting 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He's joined by forward Jalon Moore, who also averages 17.9 points while adding six rebounds per contest. Duke Miles (12.3 PPG), Kobe Elvis (9.6 PPG, 3.6 APG), Sam Godwin (7.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG), Glenn Taylor Jr. (6.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG), and Brycen Goodine (6.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG) round out the roster of key contributors.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Texas A&M is Wade Taylor IV, who averages 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He gets solid support from Zhuric Phelps (13.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.8 APG) and Henry Coleman III (8.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG). Other key contributors include Manny Obaseki (7.4 PPG), Pharrel Payne (7.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG), Hayden Hefner (5.5 PPG), Andersson Garcia (5.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG), and Solomon Washington (5.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG).