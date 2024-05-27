How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Western Conference Final Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Western Conference Final Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

After the opening two games in the Lone Star State, the Western Conference Finals shifts to the province of Alberta. The Dallas Stars are on the road as they look to reclaim home ice advantage when they face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series Monday night.

Edmonton won Game 1 of the series, 3-2, in double overtime Thursday night to take the first initiative in the series and steal home ice advantage.

Dallas bounced back and took Game 2 on home ice by a 3-1 score to level things up heading on the road.

Will the Stars regain home ice advantage or can the Oilers defend their home ice by prevailing in this contest?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, May 27, 2024 Time 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Alberta

The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

After forward Adam Henrique warmed up for Game 2 but was unable to suit up, the Oilers will continue to monitor their trade-deadline acquisition in the bid to get him back in the lineup to offer some much-needed depth scoring.

The Oilers need to get major production from their star performers to win this one. Connor McDavid has continued to be the figurehead in the playoffs. He has three goals and 20 assists in the playoffs.

Leon Draisaitl also has been stellar with nine goals and 16 assists this year in the playoffs. Stuart Skinner is expected to be in between the pipes for the Oilers in this one. He has made 12 starts in the playoffs, with a 2.65 GAA and a .890 save percentage. He was decent last time out, but did not quite do enough. He stopped 22 of 24 shots faced, good for a .917 save percentage, but he took the loss.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have been led in the playoffs by Wyatt Johnston, who has seven goals and six assists so far in the postseason.

Jason Robertson has three goals and ten assists, with two goals and four assists arriving on the power play. As for Blue Liner Miro Heiskanen, he continues to be a top producer with five goals and nine assists, good for 14 total points.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been superb in the playoffs. He has a 2.04 GAA and .922 SV% while starting in all 15 playoff games. He allowed just a single goal on 29 shots in the Game 2 victory against the Oilers.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other three times this season with Dallas winning two of the three matchups.