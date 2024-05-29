How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Western Conference Final Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Western Conference Final Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

It's a pivotal encounter in the Western Conference Finals as a pair of teams battle it out in the province of Alberta. The Dallas Stars (2-1) are on the road again as they look to reclaim home ice advantage when they face the Edmonton Oilers (1-2) in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night.

The opening game of the series did not see a goal in the first period, but there were four strikes, two apiece, in the rest of the regular-time, taking the game into overtime. After a scoreless first overtime, it would just take 32 seconds into the second overtime for the game to end. Connor McDavid found the back of the net to win the game.

In game two, the Stars bounced back and went onto win 3-1 to level things up heading on the road. Game three saw the Oilers grab a solid 2-0 first-period lead, only to lose 3-2. Will Dallas create a 3-1 distance in the series or can the Oilers knot the series up at two games apiece once again?

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Time 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Alberta

The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

In Game 3, Edmonton controlled the opening 20 minutes of action but was smacked around over the final two periods en route to a home loss.

Zach Hyman opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season at 2:02 off assists from Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard. McDavid made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the playoffs, unassisted, at the 7:37 mark of the period. After giving up three unanswered goals to go 3-2 behind, Adam Henrique levelled things up with his second goal of the playoffs at 19:07 off an assist from Connor Brown.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 17 stops for the Oilers, who held a 30-22 advantage in shots on goal, in the loss. He will be in the goal for the Oilers in this critical matchup.

Dallas Stars

In Game 3, Dallas started in a sluggish manner, but kicked into gear as the game went on en route to the victory.

Jason Robertson got Dallas up and running with his fourth goal of the playoffs off assists from Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin.

Robertson struck again for his second goal of the game at 8:05 off an assist from Hintz to level the game at two. Just 1:03 later, at 9:08, Wyatt Johnston gave the Stars a 3-2 lead with his eighth goal of the postseason. They conceded the equalizer in the final minute of the period.

Robertson completed his hat trick with his third goal of the night and sixth of the playoffs at 11:54 off assists from Seguin and Esa Lindell. Miro Heiskanen closed the scoring as he hit the empty net for his sixth goal of the playoffs to give the Stars the 5-3 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars, who were outshot 30-22, in the win. He will be back between the pipes for this contest as well.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other three times this season with Dallas winning two of the three matchups.