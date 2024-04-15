How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel and game info

Everything you need to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks, as well as start time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers (48-25-6, second in the Pacific Division) will look to build on an incredible regular-season home record when they host the San Jose Sharks (19-52-9, eighth in the Pacific Division) on Monday.

The Oilers have one of the NHL's best home records at 27-9-4, and Monday is their final game in Edmonton before the playoffs roll on. The Oilers will close out their regular season schedule with back-to-back away games against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Edmonton's 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday effectively assures that the Oilers (48-25-6, 102 points) will finish second in the Pacific Division.

The Sharks, meanwhile, lost 6-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, all but guaranteeing that San Jose will have the worst record in the NHL this season. It's the first time the franchise will finish rock-bottom in the league standings since the Sharks' inaugural 1991-92 season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the San Jose Sharks in a high-voltage NHL match on Monday, April 15, 2024. The action will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Date Monday, April 15, 2024 Puck Drop Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Alberta

How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Oilers vs. Sharks NHL game will air on NHL Power Play nationwide. NBCSCA will also broadcast the game live locally.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to catch all the action is through ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Edmonton Oilers vs San Jose Sharks Team News

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid's status looms large, as the superstar has missed Edmonton's last three games with a lower-body injury. McDavid, who has scored 31 goals with 99 assists, is expected to be ready for the start of the postseason, but it isn't yet clear if the Oilers will get him back on the ice for at least one more regular-season appearance.

With the Oilers' place in the playoff bracket essentially set, head coach Kris Knoblauch will use the last three games as "an opportunity" on a few different departments, as he could "give guys a rest if it's needed, and giving guys a little more responsibility in certain situations."

San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks have a raft of long-term injuries. Ty Emberson, Matt Benning, and Vitek Vanecek are out for the season with lower-body injuries, while Logan Couture's season is over with a groin issue. Alexander Barabanov (lower body) will sit out this game, while Filip Zadina has been listed as day-to-day (lower body).

Mikael Granlund has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) over an 11-game points streak for the Sharks. Collecting a point on Monday would tie Granlund for the second-longest points streak in San Jose team history.

Mackenzie Blackwood will likely again serve as the Sharks' starting goalie on Monday after stopping 32 of 38 shots against Minnesota.

Head-to-Head Record

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 5-0 in the previous meeting. Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Oilers and the Sharks in the NHL matches: