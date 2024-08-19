How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins to open a high-voltage NHL game on October 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers are coming into this game after Connor McDavid scored two goals in a 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in OT.

Edmonton comes into the game with a 2-4-1 record, which includes a 1-3-1 record at home. The Oilers' defensive performance has been poor; they have 14 goals scored and 27 goals let up, a -13 goal differential.

In all, Pittsburgh has a 3-4-1 record, with a 2-2-1 record on the road. The Penguins have given up 34 goals and scored 27, giving them a -7 goal difference.

Oilers and Penguins are scheduled to face each other for the first time this season.

Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet in an epic NHL game on October 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Canada.

Date October 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN-PIT, SN1, TVAS

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has had a rough season in goal for the Oilers, going 1-3-1 with a 3.74 goals-against average along with a .866 save percentage.

Calvin Pickard has a record of 1-1-0 and a 3.28 GAA, which is a little better, but his save percentage is still only .852.

Connor McDavid has 8 points so far this season, with 3 goals as well as 5 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roby Jarventie Undisclosed Out Evander Kane Abdomen Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Joel Blomqvist has proven more steady with a record of 2–2–0, and a 3.16 goals against average, with a good .908 save percentage.

Tristan Jarry has had a rough start to the season. He is 1-1-0 with a high 5.47 GAA as well as a .836 save percentage.

Evgeni Malkin has 11 points, including 2 goals and 9 assists, and leads the Penguins' attack.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Vasily Ponomarev Upper body injury Out Blake Lizotte Concussion Out

Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams met, the Edmonton Oilers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by large scores in all five games. The most recent game was on March 10th, 2024, and the Oilers beat the Penguins 4-0. Earlier in the month, Edmonton scored a 6-1 win. The last time these two teams fought, was in 2023, the Oilers easily won 7–2. In the October of 2022, they got a 6-3 win. To go even further back, in April 2022, Edmonton beat Pittsburgh 5-1, dominating them on both sides of the ice. Based on these outcomes, the Oilers may be more confident going into this game and could continue to dominate, especially if Connor McDavid is in good shape. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, will have to tighten up their defense to avoid the next blowout.

Date Results Mar 10, 2024 Oilers 4-0 Penguins Mar 04, 2024 Oilers 6-1 Penguins Feb 24, 2023 Oilers 7-2 Penguins Oct 25, 2022 Oilers 6-3 Penguins Apr 27, 2022 Oilers 5-1 Penguins

