Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers nhlGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with the Pacific Division showdown between the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, 99 points) and Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, 104 points), with Game 1 on Monday in Edmonton.

The Pacific Division rivals meet in the first round for the third straight year. Edmonton knocked out Los Angeles the past two seasons, winning the best-of-7 series in six games last season and going the distance in 2022, winning in seven games.

It's clear that the Oilers have had the upper hand over the Kings lately. However, the Kings are hoping that after a relatively disappointing season, they can change their fortunes in the playoffs.

Edmonton had a shaky start to the 2023-24 season. They started the season dropping 13 of their opening 18 games.

This resulted in a goaltender change as Jack Campbell was relegated to the minors for good.

But it also resulted in a coaching shift. Jay Woodcroft was sacked on November 12th, and Kris Knoblauch was called in to take over the Oilers.

It turned out to be a masterstroke as the Oilers would win eight games in a row in November. They followed that up with a stellar 16-game winning run later on in the season, which gave them home-ice advantage here.

On the other hand, LA Kings got off to a positive start as Edmonton. LA won 16 of their opening 23 matches this season.

However, they cooled down as the year progressed, losing 14 of 16 while faltering into the break. As a result, Todd McLellan was fired, and Jim Hiller took over. Since then, the Kings have been up-and-down.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date & Puck-Drop time

DateMonday, April 22, 2024
Time10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT
ArenaRogers Place
LocationEdmonton, Canada

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

In a big blow, left winger Evander Kane has been listed as questionable for Monday's game due to a hernia injury. Kane ranks fourth on the Oilers in goal scoring, with 24 goals this season in 77 games played.

Edmonton have been one of the most prolific teams in the NHL this season, scoring an average of 3.56 goals per game.

Connor McDavid had a sluggish start by his high standards. However, once he became fully healthy, he turned into the elite player everyone is familiar with.

McDavid racked up 100 assists this season, becoming just the fourth-ever player to do it.

Zach Hyman also scored a team-high 54 goals this season. Regardless, the biggest change was finding confidence in the net.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in between the sticks for the Oilers on Monday. Skinner this season has a record of 36-16-5 with 2.62 GAA and a save percentage of .905.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings had an excellent season, with their offence leading the way with 3.14 goals per game.

Kevin Fiala, Adrian Kempe, and Anze Kopitar have combined for 83 goals and 135 assists to lead the top two lines, while Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield, and Phillip Danault added a further 68 goals and 81 assists.

Defensemen Drew Doughty and Matt Roy have chipped in with 20 goals and 55 assists from the point to help the offense.

Goaltender Cam Talbot will likely get the nod in net against the Oilers as he has gotten the majority of the starts this season.

Talbot this season has a record of 27-20-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a save percentage of .913.

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/28/24Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Los Angeles KingsNHL
02/27/24Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Los Angeles KingsNHL
02/11/24Los Angeles Kings 4-0 Edmonton OilersNHL
12/31/23Los Angeles Kings 2-3 Edmonton Oilers (AS)NHL
04/30/23Los Angeles Kings 4-5 Edmonton OilersNHL
