How to watch today's Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to take a 2-0 lead when they face the Los Angeles Kings in Game Two of the NHL Playoffs First Round.

The Kings struggled in Game One and were outplayed on both ends of the ice. They fell behind 4-0 by 8:24 of the second period on Monday and were forced to put their tight defensive system into the bin. The Kings did rally back to make it 4-2, but two quick-fire power-play goals in the third period from Edmonton forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman put the game to bed, as LA went onto lose 7-4.

The Kings will aim to level things up and return to Los Angeles with some momentum, while the Oilers seek to seize control of the series with a two-game lead, and the upcoming Game 2 should be an exciting watch.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings in a highly anticipated NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Rogers Place, Canada.

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 will be broadcast live nationally on TBS.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Team News & Key Leaders

Edmonton Oilers

Left winger Evander Kane remains questionable for Wednesday's game after missing Game 1 with a hernia injury.

Edmonton have been one of the most prolific teams in the NHL this season, scoring an average of 3.56 goals per game.

Connor McDavid (five assists), Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman (first hat-trick of his career) scored four goals and seven assists to lead the top two lines, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, and Warren Foegele all combined for three goals and an assist. Defenseman Evan Bouchard also joined the party with four assists from the point.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in between the sticks for the Oilers on Wednesday. He had a regular season record of 36-16-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a save percentage of .905. However, he somewhat stumbled in the net in Game 1, allowing four goals from 37 shots.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings only have one player on the injury report as they bounce back in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Edmonton Oilers, with G Pheonix Copley (knee) ruled out for the season.

The Kings are off to a difficult start in the series, despite their offence performing up to the mark with four goals in defeat.

The defence, which allows only 2.56 goals per game on average, fell short, allowing seven goals in Game 1. Drew Doughty and Michael Anderson led the top two pairings, but the rest of the group faltered, allowing many open shots.

They also need better goaltending. Cam Talbot is expected to be back in goal; he allowed six goals on 44 shots, good for a .864 save percentage.

Head-to-Head Record