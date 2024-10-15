Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their initial four-game homestand on Tuesday night at Rogers Place, facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers and hoping to secure their first victory of the season.

The Flyers continue their Canadian road trip after a mixed start. They kicked things off with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks last Friday, only to stumble the next day in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

As for the Oilers, their season opener has been rocky. They’ve dropped three straight home games, falling 6-0 to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks, and 4-1 to the Calgary Flames. The Stanley Cup runners-up from last season have struggled in both offense and defense, and they’ll be eager to get back on track against the Flyers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Place, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Date Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Alberta

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo